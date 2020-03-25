Man Group plc Has $44.19 Million Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 245,904 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.14% of Zimmer Biomet worth $44,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 772.4% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price (up previously from $187.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.43.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $93.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.04 and a 200-day moving average of $140.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

