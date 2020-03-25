Man Group plc Has $45.93 Million Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Man Group plc raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 8,121 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.24% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $45,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,226,000 after buying an additional 39,735 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,598,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 191.1% during the 4th quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 1,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 151,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $645.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $722.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $734.48. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $579.40 and a 52 week high of $873.51.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $843.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 118.08%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $800.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $760.14.

In related news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,214 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.65, for a total transaction of $4,070,309.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,679,405.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.09, for a total transaction of $579,067.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,653.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,678 shares of company stock valued at $12,076,167 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

