Man Group plc Has $47.13 Million Stock Holdings in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 546,126 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,268 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.97% of Emcor Group worth $47,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Emcor Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Emcor Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Emcor Group by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Emcor Group by 1,138.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Emcor Group by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Emcor Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Emcor Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Emcor Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

In other news, Director John W. Altmeyer acquired 1,000 shares of Emcor Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.52 per share, with a total value of $58,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EME opened at $52.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.40 and its 200-day moving average is $84.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.37. Emcor Group Inc has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $93.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

