Man Group plc Has $50.07 Million Stock Holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,135,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,796 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.54% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $50,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 414.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1,120.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

KL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from to in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

KL opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.94 and a 200 day moving average of $41.52. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $412.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.47 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 36.90%. Equities analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.