Man Group plc Has $60.73 Million Stock Position in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,278,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 434,487 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.97% of Berry Global Group worth $60,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BERY. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $587,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 540,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after buying an additional 204,251 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 799.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 188,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after buying an additional 167,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,403,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,675,000 after buying an additional 864,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, January 20th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

NYSE:BERY opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average of $41.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39. Berry Global Group Inc has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.