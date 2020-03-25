Man Group plc Has $61.41 Million Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 998,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,739 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.75% of AerCap worth $61,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AER. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AerCap by 40.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in AerCap by 31.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in AerCap by 55.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in AerCap by 4.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 924,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,611,000 after buying an additional 38,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in AerCap in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of AerCap from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.25.

NYSE AER opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.66. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $64.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.72.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.45. AerCap had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

