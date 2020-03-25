Man Group plc Has $62.08 Million Holdings in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Man Group plc boosted its position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 85.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,368,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 630,814 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.56% of E*TRADE Financial worth $62,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,176,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,597,000 after buying an additional 216,252 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in E*TRADE Financial by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,615,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,319,000 after purchasing an additional 693,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in E*TRADE Financial by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,168,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,696 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in E*TRADE Financial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,381,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,406,000 after purchasing an additional 190,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in E*TRADE Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,803,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,192,000 after purchasing an additional 59,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $1,453,192.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,264.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $93,989.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ETFC. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.27.

NASDAQ:ETFC opened at $32.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.75 and a 200-day moving average of $43.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.97. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.06 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

