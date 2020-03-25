Man Group plc Has $65.84 Million Stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,758 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.10% of Allergan worth $65,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Allergan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Allergan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allergan by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Allergan alerts:

Shares of AGN opened at $170.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. Allergan plc has a twelve month low of $114.27 and a twelve month high of $202.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.71. The firm has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.47.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Allergan’s payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

AGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.29.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.