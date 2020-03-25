Man Group plc Has $71.68 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Man Group plc reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,570 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $71,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 511.4% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $113.84 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The firm has a market cap of $146.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.20.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

