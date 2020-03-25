Man Group plc Increases Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Man Group plc increased its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 472.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,052,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 868,380 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.16% of Marathon Petroleum worth $63,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,489,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,484,000 after buying an additional 228,946 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 29,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,807,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,559,000 after buying an additional 5,604,647 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $69.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.79 and a 200-day moving average of $56.07.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.11%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.26%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

