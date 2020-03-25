Man Group plc Increases Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 284.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521,341 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.33% of Incyte worth $61,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 2,122.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

In related news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,993 shares in the company, valued at $4,079,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INCY opened at $67.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.90. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $96.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.13 million. Incyte had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INCY shares. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.70.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.