Man Group plc Purchases 139,300 Shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 734,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 139,300 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.27% of CGI worth $61,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CGI by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in CGI by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CGI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in CGI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in CGI by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CGI alerts:

Shares of CGI stock opened at $49.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.08. CGI Inc has a one year low of $46.32 and a one year high of $87.13.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. CGI had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. CGI’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CGI Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GIB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of CGI in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.14.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.