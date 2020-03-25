Man Group plc Purchases 311,500 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Man Group plc increased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2,670.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 311,500 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.19% of Public Storage worth $68,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,985,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,655,000 after buying an additional 1,114,924 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,922,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,149,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,849,000 after purchasing an additional 141,102 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,124,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,399,000 after purchasing an additional 130,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 322.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,983,000 after purchasing an additional 105,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

PSA opened at $168.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $155.37 and a 52-week high of $266.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.43.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). Public Storage had a net margin of 53.41% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $717.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $255.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.65.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

