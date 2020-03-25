Man Group plc Purchases 362,030 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Man Group plc grew its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,121,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362,030 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 1.83% of Builders FirstSource worth $53,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after buying an additional 147,779 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 78,703 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $206,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $324,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

Shares of BLDR opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average is $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.