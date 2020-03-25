Man Group plc Purchases 49,766 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,766 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.15% of Ingersoll-Rand worth $47,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 12.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,867,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,339,015,000 after buying an additional 688,390 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 55,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 466.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 588,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,459,000 after buying an additional 484,218 shares in the last quarter.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $1,372,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,726,324.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total value of $535,511.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,124.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

IR opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.28. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $38.96.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.25 million. Research analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

IR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.25.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

