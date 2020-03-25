Man Group plc Raises Holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Man Group plc boosted its position in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,871,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 375,261 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.27% of GRIFOLS S A/S worth $43,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRFS. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,285,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,146,000 after buying an additional 2,371,069 shares during the last quarter. Amia Capital LLP purchased a new stake in GRIFOLS S A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,258,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 611.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,005,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,183,000 after buying an additional 1,723,283 shares during the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in GRIFOLS S A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,559,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRFS stock opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.04. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $25.73.

GRFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. GRIFOLS S A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

