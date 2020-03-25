Man Group plc Raises Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Man Group plc increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 61.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,551,213 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 589,638 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $74,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 357,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSCO stock opened at $38.60 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $146.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. BidaskClub raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Edward Jones raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.64.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

