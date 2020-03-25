Man Group plc Reduces Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Man Group plc lowered its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,859,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 449,631 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.16% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $60,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 152,046 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 86,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 424,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after purchasing an additional 72,186 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,559,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,524,000 after acquiring an additional 134,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 224.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,413,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,639,000 after acquiring an additional 978,408 shares in the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNQ shares. Wood & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.90. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 2.76, a PEG ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.25. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.79.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.3175 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.51%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.95%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

