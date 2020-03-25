Man Group plc Sells 101,869 Shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,161,473 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 101,869 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 2.58% of Progress Software worth $48,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Progress Software by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Progress Software by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Progress Software by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Progress Software by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 107,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Progress Software by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $32.69 on Wednesday. Progress Software Corp has a 12 month low of $28.09 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Progress Software had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $123.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Progress Software Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 16th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 28.82%.

In other Progress Software news, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 7,500 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $336,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,893.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 708 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $33,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,417 shares of company stock worth $936,696. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRGS. BidaskClub cut shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

