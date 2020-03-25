Man Group plc Sells 199,096 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 759,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 199,096 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.24% of Discover Financial Services worth $64,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,134,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,749,000 after purchasing an additional 594,038 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,426,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,675,000 after purchasing an additional 109,909 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,310,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,771,000 after purchasing an additional 17,014 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,092,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,293,000 after purchasing an additional 183,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,796,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,160,000 after purchasing an additional 202,068 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CEO Roger C. Hochschild bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,111,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,085 shares in the company, valued at $62,934,180.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Greene bought 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,357.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,747.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $92.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.88.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

