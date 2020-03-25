Man Group plc Sells 586,786 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Man Group plc lessened its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 951,089 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 586,786 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.09% of Micron Technology worth $51,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MU. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $394,000. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 483.3% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 76,697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 63,548 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,170,473.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,300 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MU. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.74.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $43.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $61.19.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.