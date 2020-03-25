Man Group plc Sells 62,396 Shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 422,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62,396 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.22% of Franco Nevada worth $43,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Franco Nevada during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Franco Nevada during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Franco Nevada during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franco Nevada by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Franco Nevada during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Securities cut shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franco Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.64.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $111.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.88 and its 200-day moving average is $101.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73, a PEG ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.21. Franco Nevada Corp has a 52-week low of $69.16 and a 52-week high of $122.65.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Franco Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.95%.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.