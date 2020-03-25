Man Group plc Sells 75,841 Shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,050,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 75,841 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.23% of Fortis worth $43,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortis by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,985,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,009,000 after buying an additional 2,863,309 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 568.6% in the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 828,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,395,000 after purchasing an additional 704,964 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Fortis by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,658,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,905,000 after acquiring an additional 631,477 shares during the period. Value Partner Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Fortis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,411,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Fortis by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,332,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,902,000 after acquiring an additional 466,005 shares during the period. 53.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC upgraded Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Howard Weil upgraded Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

FTS opened at $31.98 on Wednesday. Fortis Inc has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.36.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortis Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3593 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

