Man Group plc Trims Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Man Group plc trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331,176 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.18% of McKesson worth $44,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,760,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,166,000 after buying an additional 114,261 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,797,000 after buying an additional 487,887 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in McKesson by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,627,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,048,000 after buying an additional 129,510 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in McKesson by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,597,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,968,000 after buying an additional 291,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,312,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,492,000 after buying an additional 33,324 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total transaction of $678,719.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,880.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $506,940.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,136.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,187 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,908. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $173.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McKesson from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.09.

Shares of MCK opened at $126.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of -25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.80 and a 200 day moving average of $144.42. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $111.71 and a 52-week high of $172.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. McKesson’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.09%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.