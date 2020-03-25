MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.15 Million

Equities analysts expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to report sales of $15.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.80 million. MannKind reported sales of $17.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MannKind will report full-year sales of $66.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.22 million to $67.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $89.04 million, with estimates ranging from $71.73 million to $110.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $15.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

MNKD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on MannKind in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,192,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 75,811 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in MannKind in the third quarter worth about $90,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in MannKind by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,187,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after buying an additional 983,684 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in MannKind by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 600,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 93,100 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MannKind by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 394,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 59,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32. MannKind has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.38.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

