Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target Raised to C$2.25 at National Bank Financial

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 95.65% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of TSE MOZ traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, reaching C$1.15. 739,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,303. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.09 million and a PE ratio of -67.06. Marathon Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and base metal deposits. Its principal property is the Valentine Lake gold property with 14 contiguous mineral licenses covering an area of 240 km2 located in Newfoundland.

