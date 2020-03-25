Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Lowered to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $25.00. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential downside of 44.13% from the stock’s previous close.

MRO has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

Shares of NYSE MRO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.58. 45,433,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,433,924. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.29. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $18.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.47.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman purchased 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,080,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman purchased 56,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $202,628.00. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,454,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $902,456,000 after buying an additional 10,168,092 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,553,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,378 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 30,899,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $419,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,361 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,612,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,517,000 after acquiring an additional 158,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,093,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $177,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

