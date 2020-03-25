Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) versus Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Financial Survey

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) and Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Marathon Oil shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Marathon Oil shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Southwestern Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marathon Oil and Southwestern Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Oil $5.19 billion 0.55 $480.00 million $0.75 4.77 Southwestern Energy $3.04 billion 0.33 $891.00 million $0.61 3.05

Southwestern Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marathon Oil. Southwestern Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marathon Oil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Marathon Oil has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southwestern Energy has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Marathon Oil and Southwestern Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Oil 1 18 4 0 2.13 Southwestern Energy 3 8 1 0 1.83

Marathon Oil currently has a consensus target price of $12.80, indicating a potential upside of 257.54%. Southwestern Energy has a consensus target price of $3.16, indicating a potential upside of 70.13%. Given Marathon Oil’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Marathon Oil is more favorable than Southwestern Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Marathon Oil and Southwestern Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Oil 9.25% 5.02% 2.93% Southwestern Energy 29.33% 10.58% 4.99%

Summary

Marathon Oil beats Southwestern Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved developed reserves totaling 752 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and estimated proved undeveloped reserves totaling 529 mmboe. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in July 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 184,024 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; and approximately 297,445 net acres in Southwest Appalachia. The company's estimated proved natural gas, oil, and NGLs reserves comprise 11,921 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe); and 6,364 Bcfe of proved undeveloped reserves. Southwestern Energy Company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

