Marathon Oil’s (MRO) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 66.20% from the company’s current price.

MRO has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Williams Capital initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.94.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman acquired 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,080,630 shares in the company, valued at $4,322,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth about $1,066,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 60.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 18,082 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 6.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 888,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 50,644 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 406,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth about $204,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

