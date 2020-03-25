Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 2,546,678 Shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 557,260.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,547,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,546,678 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.38% of Opko Health worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OPK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Opko Health by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 19,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.99. Opko Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.30.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Insiders bought a total of 1,437,501 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,859 over the last three months. Insiders own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OPK shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Opko Health from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.88.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

