Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 50,088 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 176.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,088 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Robecosam AG lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 19,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 911.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Shares of CF stock opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average of $43.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

