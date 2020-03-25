Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 57,870 Shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 1,114.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,063 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,870 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.11% of New Relic worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HMI Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,423,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,260,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,254,000 after buying an additional 868,155 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the third quarter worth approximately $30,965,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 928,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,014,000 after buying an additional 501,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,857,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other New Relic news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $101,819.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total transaction of $2,143,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,095. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $46.73 on Wednesday. New Relic Inc has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $108.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.19.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.27 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Relic Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEWR shares. Wedbush cut shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of New Relic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.56.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

