Marshall Wace LLP Buys 39,973 Shares of Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 480.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,973 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.20% of Magellan Health worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGLN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Magellan Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Magellan Health by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Magellan Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Magellan Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

NASDAQ MGLN opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $882.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.06. Magellan Health Inc has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $81.04.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.28. Magellan Health had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Magellan Health Inc will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MGLN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Magellan Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.