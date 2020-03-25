Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Position in Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 153,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.13% of Allogene Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,016,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 175,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 69,888 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $107,528.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,380.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alison Moore sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $71,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,535 shares of company stock valued at $572,160. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.64.

Shares of ALLO opened at $19.94 on Wednesday. Allogene Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $33.80. The company has a current ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 16.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.55.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

