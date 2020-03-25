Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stock Position in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,446 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.07% of Harley-Davidson worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOG. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

HOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson Inc has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.51. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $574.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.79 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 7.90%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 45.24%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

