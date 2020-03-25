Marshall Wace LLP Invests $4.18 Million in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 291.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $804,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,350,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $282.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $352.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.21. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $395.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $368.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

