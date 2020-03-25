Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,422 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Visa by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,126,443,000 after purchasing an additional 767,660 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,596,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 429,503 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $80,704,000 after purchasing an additional 218,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Visa from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Visa from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $188.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.27.

Shares of V stock opened at $154.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.