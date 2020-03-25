Marshall Wace LLP Sells 1,867,849 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) by 90.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,867,849 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 747.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 184,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 162,428 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,602,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 32,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 18,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,158,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,333,000 after acquiring an additional 411,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

TAK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Shares of TAK opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $21.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average of $18.65.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 2.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

