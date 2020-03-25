Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires 13,985 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,626 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LPX. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,280 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.50 and a beta of 1.42. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.45 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.76%.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 3,600 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,856.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,754 shares in the company, valued at $130,544.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens cut Louisiana-Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Securities upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.54.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

