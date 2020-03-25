Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires New Stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 11.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 175,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,039,000 after purchasing an additional 137,129 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total transaction of $5,797,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 141,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,798,753.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $154.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.04 and a 200 day moving average of $210.99. Burlington Stores Inc has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $250.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 131.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores Inc will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BURL shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.76.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

