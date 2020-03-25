Marshall Wace North America L.P. Boosts Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 751.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,885 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at $230,036,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,750,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,099 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,980,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,917 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,145,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,149,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMH. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

AMH opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.07, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.29.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.07 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

In related news, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 488,792 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.94 per share, with a total value of $13,656,848.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 5,385 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.57 per share, with a total value of $94,614.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,044.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,400,396 shares of company stock valued at $39,272,298. Corporate insiders own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Article: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.