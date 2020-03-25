Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys New Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,557,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,018,898,000 after purchasing an additional 399,266 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,678,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $906,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509,619 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,138,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,538,000 after purchasing an additional 137,416 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 389.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,408,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,527 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,372,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,194,000 after purchasing an additional 134,013 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $114.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

Shares of VLO opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.51.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.31%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,962.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

