Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys Shares of 8,162 Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIN. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 538.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Cfra upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.93.

Linde stock opened at $164.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $81.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.10. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $146.71 and a twelve month high of $227.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th.

In other news, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $54,764.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,420.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.13 per share, with a total value of $519,390.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

