Marshall Wace North America L.P. Cuts Position in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its position in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,362 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $1,561,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 28,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $698,251.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,251.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 554,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,508,546 in the last 90 days.

NYSE PINS opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.73 and a quick ratio of 11.74. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $36.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion and a PE ratio of -4.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.88.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 119.13% and a negative return on equity of 100.37%. The company had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.93 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

PINS has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.