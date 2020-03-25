Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $1.59 Million Stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 76.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,087 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on EQNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered Equinor ASA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.10. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $23.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.01%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.35%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.