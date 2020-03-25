Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $1.66 Million Position in Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 341.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,238 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Avnet stock opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.01. Avnet has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $49.03.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVT. SunTrust Banks upgraded Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Avnet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cross Research cut Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Avnet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

