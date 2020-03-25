Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $1.84 Million Stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) by 746.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,264 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 512.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,107,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after acquiring an additional 926,522 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the third quarter valued at $11,266,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 33,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.93.

NYSE VLRS opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $380.46 million, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.40. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $13.45.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

