Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $1.90 Million Position in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 5,760.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,586 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,303 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $2,337,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,927,592.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $251,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,927.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,500 shares of company stock worth $10,014,500 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFPT opened at $105.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -45.17 and a beta of 1.61. Proofpoint Inc has a one year low of $83.81 and a one year high of $133.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.35.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.11 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

PFPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.40.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

