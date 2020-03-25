Marshall Wace North America L.P. Increases Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 13,002.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,791,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,628,000 after buying an additional 1,592,568 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 564,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,397,000 after buying an additional 381,360 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 579,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,465,000 after buying an additional 344,814 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,418,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,224,000 after buying an additional 244,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,900,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $147,082.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 4,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total value of $572,518.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,257.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,836. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VEEV. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (down previously from $192.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.85.

VEEV stock opened at $144.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.88, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.15. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $176.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.00 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

