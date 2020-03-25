Marshall Wace North America L.P. Increases Position in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 296.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $101,949,000. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,233,000. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 92 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $787.75 per share, with a total value of $72,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 1,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,484,712 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TPL opened at $388.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.28. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 52-week low of $295.05 and a 52-week high of $915.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $629.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $673.06. The company has a quick ratio of 19.10, a current ratio of 19.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.37 by $1.83. The firm had revenue of $113.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.00 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 96.55% and a return on equity of 76.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 38.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $10.00 per share. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land Trust’s previous annual dividend of $1.75. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Texas Pacific Land Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.17%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TPL. ValuEngine raised shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from $937.00 to $947.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

